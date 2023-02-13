Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) has seen 2.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $762.80M, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 9.82% during that session. The PGY stock price is -2704.88% off its 52-week high price of $34.50 and 53.66% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Sporting 9.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the PGY stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 5.38%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -0.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed 6.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.7% from current levels.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.90% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.90% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $179.85 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $181.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.36% with a share float percentage of 36.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 74.38 million shares worth more than $134.64 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 14.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 40.09 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.56 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $0.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.