Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69B, closed the recent trade at $8.32 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The CLM stock price is -74.28% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and 13.46% above the 52-week low of $7.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CLM stock price touched $8.32 or saw a rise of 1.54%. Year-to-date, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares have moved 12.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) have changed 4.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.11.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.47 at a share yield of 17.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.09% with a share float percentage of 20.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SIT Investment Associates Inc with over 17.38 million shares worth more than $149.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, SIT Investment Associates Inc held 14.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 4.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.0 million and represent 3.59% of shares outstanding.