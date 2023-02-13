Why Buy Stock In Aptiv PLC (APTV)?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.43B, closed the recent trade at $112.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -0.45% during that session. The APTV stock price is -30.96% off its 52-week high price of $147.05 and 30.57% above the 52-week low of $77.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptiv PLC (APTV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.91.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) trade information

Sporting -0.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the APTV stock price touched $112.29 or saw a rise of 5.87%. Year-to-date, Aptiv PLC shares have moved 20.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have changed 10.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $128.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $77.00 while the price target rests at a high of $157.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.43% from the levels at last check today.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aptiv PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.72%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.40% and 368.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.70%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.55 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.76 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.18 billion and $4.06 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.90% for the current quarter and 17.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 0.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.44%.

APTV Dividends

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its next earnings report on February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.69% with a share float percentage of 98.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptiv PLC having a total of 1,147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.45 million shares worth more than $3.31 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 billion and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 8.09 million shares of worth $910.56 million while later fund manager owns 6.25 million shares of worth $703.02 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.