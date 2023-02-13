Why Acquire Shares Of Brookfield Corporation (BN)?

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.36B, closed the last trade at $36.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The BN stock price is -40.09% off its 52-week high price of $50.88 and 17.18% above the 52-week low of $30.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Corporation (BN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the BN stock price touched $36.32 or saw a rise of 5.61%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Corporation shares have moved 15.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) have changed 5.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $62.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -70.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.14% from current levels.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.75% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 176.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.50%.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.