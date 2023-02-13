When Is Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Going To Be Good Investment?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 4.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the last trade at $7.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The IOVA stock price is -154.48% off its 52-week high price of $18.73 and 26.36% above the 52-week low of $5.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the IOVA stock price touched $7.36 or saw a rise of 13.21%. Year-to-date, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have moved 15.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have changed 19.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -443.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.48% from current levels.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.21%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.40% and -4.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.80% over the past 5 years.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 120.45% with a share float percentage of 121.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.36 million shares worth more than $147.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 11.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.56 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.28% shares in the company for having 6.73 million shares of worth $64.51 million while later fund manager owns 4.16 million shares of worth $45.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.