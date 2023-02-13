Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Lower

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.04B, closed the recent trade at $78.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The NTR stock price is -48.72% off its 52-week high price of $117.25 and 12.71% above the 52-week low of $68.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Sporting -1.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the NTR stock price touched $78.84 or saw a rise of 4.67%. Year-to-date, Nutrien Ltd. shares have moved 7.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have changed 3.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.99.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nutrien Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 120.87%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.10% and -15.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.44 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.07 billion and $7.45 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.30% for the current quarter and -6.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 585.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.24%.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.60 at a share yield of 3.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.28% with a share float percentage of 71.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutrien Ltd. having a total of 1,145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 25.39 million shares worth more than $2.0 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 22.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 billion and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 7.82 million shares of worth $616.76 million while later fund manager owns 7.19 million shares of worth $566.98 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.