Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Lower

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) has seen 3.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.33B, closed the last trade at $41.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The GTLB stock price is -94.47% off its 52-week high price of $80.84 and 26.05% above the 52-week low of $30.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Sporting -1.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the GTLB stock price touched $41.57 or saw a rise of 21.57%. Year-to-date, GitLab Inc. shares have moved -8.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) have changed -4.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $101.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -142.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.25% from current levels.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GitLab Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.67%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.90% and -6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $106.05 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $119.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023. Year-ago sales stood $59.24 million and $77.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.00% for the current quarter and 53.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -44.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.40%.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.94% with a share float percentage of 83.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GitLab Inc. having a total of 252 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are August Capital Management VII, L.L.C. with over 11.9 million shares worth more than $632.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, August Capital Management VII, L.L.C. held 13.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 9.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $519.36 million and represent 11.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 1.56 million shares of worth $79.94 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $68.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.