Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has seen 5.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35B, closed the last trade at $16.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The UPST stock price is -887.12% off its 52-week high price of $161.00 and 26.36% above the 52-week low of $12.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the UPST stock price touched $16.31 or saw a rise of 25.35%. Year-to-date, Upstart Holdings Inc. shares have moved 23.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have changed 5.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Upstart Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -101.27%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -113.30% and -87.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $169.58 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $186.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -101.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.98% with a share float percentage of 53.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Upstart Holdings Inc. having a total of 480 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.06 million shares worth more than $191.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 4.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.78 million and represent 5.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $63.18 million while later fund manager owns 1.71 million shares of worth $54.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.