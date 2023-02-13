United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Forecast To Gain 34.21% To Hit Consensus Price Target

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -38.95% during that session. The UIHC stock price is -222.4% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 76.8% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

Sporting -38.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the UIHC stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 56.14%. Year-to-date, United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares have moved 18.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) have changed -2.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.90 while the price target rests at a high of $1.90. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -52.0% from the levels at last check today.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.77% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $116.19 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $153.27 million and $145.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.20% for the current quarter and -22.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 40.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 11.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.41% with a share float percentage of 25.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Insurance Holdings Corp. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tieton Capital Management, LLC with over 1.82 million shares worth more than $2.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Tieton Capital Management, LLC held 4.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 0.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.97 million and represent 1.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.