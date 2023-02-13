Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) has seen 14.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.50M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.72% during that session. The TRKA stock price is -689.47% off its 52-week high price of $1.50 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.32 million shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Sporting -5.72% in the red in last session when the TRKA stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 37.5%. Year-to-date, Troika Media Group Inc. shares have moved 62.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) have changed 34.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.15% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.70% over the past 5 years.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.86% with a share float percentage of 13.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Troika Media Group Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 2.04 million shares worth more than $1.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, HighTower Advisors, LLC held 3.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 million and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $90095.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.