Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -5.03%

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 203.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $655.98B, closed the last trade at $196.89 per share which meant it lost -$10.43 on the day or -5.03% during that session. The TSLA stock price is -95.18% off its 52-week high price of $384.29 and 48.29% above the 52-week low of $101.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 206.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 46 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.25.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Sporting -5.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the TSLA stock price touched $196.89 or saw a rise of 8.0%. Year-to-date, Tesla Inc. shares have moved 59.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have changed 59.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 90.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $194.43, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.33 while the price target rests at a high of $338.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 87.64% from current levels.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tesla Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.23%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.10% and 20.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55.20%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.16 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.51 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $17.72 billion and $17.8 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.60% for the current quarter and 48.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 121.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.31%.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.33% with a share float percentage of 54.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tesla Inc. having a total of 3,245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 204.72 million shares worth more than $45.95 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 166.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.29 billion and represent 5.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 77.8 million shares of worth $17.46 billion while later fund manager owns 55.72 million shares of worth $12.51 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.