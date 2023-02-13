Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Disappoints Wall Street With 12.15% Stock Price Gain

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.57B, closed the recent trade at $38.44 per share which meant it gained $4.17 on the day or 12.15% during that session. The TDC stock price is -35.22% off its 52-week high price of $51.98 and 25.47% above the 52-week low of $28.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 810.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teradata Corporation (TDC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) trade information

Sporting 12.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the TDC stock price touched $38.44 or saw a rise of 1.64%. Year-to-date, Teradata Corporation shares have moved 14.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) have changed 14.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $72.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -87.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.15% from the levels at last check today.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teradata Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.74%, compared to -9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.60% and -43.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $421.61 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $443.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $457.53 million and $475 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.90% for the current quarter and -6.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 12.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.89%.

TDC Dividends

Teradata Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.62% with a share float percentage of 92.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teradata Corporation having a total of 481 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.59 million shares worth more than $429.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 11.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $424.15 million and represent 10.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.09% shares in the company for having 8.47 million shares of worth $324.4 million while later fund manager owns 3.84 million shares of worth $142.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.