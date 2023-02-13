Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.77B, closed the recent trade at $28.89 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.30% during that session. The SGFY stock price is -3.43% off its 52-week high price of $29.88 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $10.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Sporting 0.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the SGFY stock price touched $28.89 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Signify Health Inc. shares have moved 0.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have changed 0.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.88, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.93% from the levels at last check today.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signify Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9,133.33%, compared to -6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and -38.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $238.07 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $225.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $184.42 million and $181.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.10% for the current quarter and 24.20% for the next.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.16% with a share float percentage of 98.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signify Health Inc. having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. with over 139.61 million shares worth more than $4.07 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. held 78.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $188.09 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 2.14 million shares of worth $62.4 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $52.34 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.