SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Has Risen 6.46%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 6.46% during that session. The SHFS stock price is -3661.73% off its 52-week high price of $30.47 and 17.28% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 167.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

Sporting 6.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the SHFS stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 18.99%. Year-to-date, SHF Holdings Inc. shares have moved -54.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) have changed -33.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 28000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1196.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1196.3% from the levels at last check today.

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.43% over the past 6 months.

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.10% with a share float percentage of 31.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SHF Holdings Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atalaya Capital Management, LP with over 1.6 million shares worth more than $11.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Atalaya Capital Management, LP held 6.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ayrton Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.24 million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.