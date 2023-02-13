Shares Of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Decreased By -16.21% In A Month

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 10.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.30B, closed the last trade at $6.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -8.82% during that session. The FSR stock price is -119.35% off its 52-week high price of $14.74 and 4.61% above the 52-week low of $6.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting -8.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the FSR stock price touched $6.72 or saw a rise of 18.55%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved -7.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed -16.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.48% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fisker Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.86%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.20% and 6.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11,664.20%.

7 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.53% with a share float percentage of 50.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fisker Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.31 million shares worth more than $114.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.83 million and represent 6.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 4.63 million shares of worth $39.7 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $33.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.