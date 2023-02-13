Shares Of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Gain 33.33% In A Month

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) has a beta value of 0.35 and has seen 32.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.64 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 21.47% during that session. The CLNN stock price is -212.8% off its 52-week high price of $5.13 and 46.95% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 173.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clene Inc. (CLNN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Sporting 21.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the CLNN stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 15.9%. Year-to-date, Clene Inc. shares have moved 63.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have changed 33.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -814.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -143.9% from the levels at last check today.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clene Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $80k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $199k and $30k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -44.70% for the current quarter and 166.70% for the next.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.00% with a share float percentage of 15.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clene Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $1.74 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 1.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $0.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.