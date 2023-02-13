Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected To Rise 4.97% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.61B, closed the recent trade at $116.60 per share which meant it gained $1.42 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The ROST stock price is -5.01% off its 52-week high price of $122.44 and 40.62% above the 52-week low of $69.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.8.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the ROST stock price touched $116.60 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, Ross Stores Inc. shares have moved 0.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have changed -1.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $122.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $103.00 while the price target rests at a high of $139.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -19.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.66% from the levels at last check today.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ross Stores Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.70%, compared to -6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.60% and 7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.90%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.36 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -11.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.66%.

ROST Dividends

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.24 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.73% with a share float percentage of 95.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ross Stores Inc. having a total of 1,165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 46.81 million shares worth more than $3.94 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 31.16 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.63 billion and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 10.43 million shares of worth $878.6 million while later fund manager owns 9.05 million shares of worth $762.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.