Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Disappoints Wall Street With -5.12% Stock Price Loss

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has seen 12.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.76M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant -5.12% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -2110.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.21 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.59 million shares.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Sporting -5.12% in the red in last session when the PBTS stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 23.72%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares have moved -3.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed -13.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.11% over the past 6 months.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.88% with a share float percentage of 1.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $52582.0 while later fund manager owns 22594.0 shares of worth $14573.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.