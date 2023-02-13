NIO Inc. (NIO): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 38.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.49B, closed the last trade at $10.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The NIO stock price is -156.16% off its 52-week high price of $26.41 and 18.72% above the 52-week low of $8.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.27 million shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting -1.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the NIO stock price touched $10.31 or saw a rise of 6.53%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved 5.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed -10.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $118.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55.42 while the price target rests at a high of $192.06. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1762.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -437.54% from current levels.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to -3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 45.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.82 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.47 billion and $1.48 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.90% for the current quarter and 119.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.40% over the past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.19% with a share float percentage of 37.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 797 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 96.78 million shares worth more than $1.53 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 61.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 billion and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 30.56 million shares of worth $531.39 million while later fund manager owns 18.55 million shares of worth $366.07 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.