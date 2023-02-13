Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Shares Gain $0.39 After Investor Confidence Raised

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.23B, closed the last trade at $98.44 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 0.40% during that session. The MS stock price is -11.47% off its 52-week high price of $109.73 and 26.81% above the 52-week low of $72.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.19 million shares.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Sporting 0.40% in the green in last session when the MS stock price touched $98.44 or saw a rise of 1.5%. Year-to-date, Morgan Stanley shares have moved 15.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have changed 10.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Morgan Stanley shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.89%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.20% and -9.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $255.78 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $280.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $296.02 billion and $279.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.60% for the current quarter and 0.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 24.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.71%.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its next earnings report on April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.10 at a share yield of 3.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.28% with a share float percentage of 83.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Morgan Stanley having a total of 2,182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc with over 377.09 million shares worth more than $29.79 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc held 22.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 121.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.59 billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 38.42 million shares of worth $3.04 billion while later fund manager owns 30.36 million shares of worth $2.4 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.