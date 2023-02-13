Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: MBLY) Must Gain 6.6% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.14B, closed the last trade at $41.90 per share which meant it lost -$1.92 on the day or -4.38% during that session. The MBLY stock price is -8.59% off its 52-week high price of $45.50 and 40.69% above the 52-week low of $24.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (MBLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Sporting -4.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the MBLY stock price touched $41.90 or saw a rise of 7.91%. Year-to-date, Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock shares have moved 19.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) have changed 26.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -83.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.01% from current levels.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 61.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.74%.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.19% with a share float percentage of 74.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 6.18 million shares worth more than $216.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 11.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davenport & Co Llc, with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.89 million and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.29% shares in the company for having 3.78 million shares of worth $107.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $24.09 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.