Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Gained 35.47% In One Month

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.20B, closed the recent trade at $19.63 per share which meant it gained $0.99 on the day or 5.31% during that session. The TIGO stock price is -15.84% off its 52-week high price of $22.74 and 47.94% above the 52-week low of $10.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 218.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) trade information

Sporting 5.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the TIGO stock price touched $19.63 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, Millicom International Cellular S.A. shares have moved 55.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have changed 35.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.75 while the price target rests at a high of $26.81. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.67% from the levels at last check today.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 22.08% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 billion and $1.41 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.40% for the current quarter and 3.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 119.40% over the past 5 years.

TIGO Dividends

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.34% with a share float percentage of 15.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Millicom International Cellular S.A. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $27.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Brandes Investment Partners L.P. held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gamco Investors Inc, with the holding of over 1.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.58 million and represent 1.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Wireless. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $4.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $2.66 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.