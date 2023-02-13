Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.79%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.60M, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -200.79% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 30.95% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.37 million shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red in last session when the RIDE stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved 10.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed 16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.62.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.54%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.60% and 9.50% for the next quarter.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -77.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.88%.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.99% with a share float percentage of 32.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lordstown Motors Corp. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.35 million shares worth more than $20.77 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 9.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.11 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.14% shares in the company for having 8.98 million shares of worth $10.23 million while later fund manager owns 4.78 million shares of worth $8.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.