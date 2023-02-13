Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Forecast To Rise 11.52% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 3.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.96B, closed the last trade at $56.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The LVS stock price is -6.21% off its 52-week high price of $60.34 and 49.16% above the 52-week low of $28.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Sporting -1.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the LVS stock price touched $56.81 or saw a rise of 5.79%. Year-to-date, Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares have moved 18.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have changed 6.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52.00 while the price target rests at a high of $76.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.47% from current levels.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 217.50%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.60% and 142.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $943 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.30% for the current quarter and 77.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 7.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.75%.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.92% with a share float percentage of 94.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Las Vegas Sands Corp. having a total of 824 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.67 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 31.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 4.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 13.5 million shares of worth $506.52 million while later fund manager owns 11.99 million shares of worth $449.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.