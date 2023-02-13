Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)’s 1.78% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.53B, closed the recent trade at $16.60 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The KD stock price is -0.42% off its 52-week high price of $16.67 and 52.23% above the 52-week low of $7.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

Sporting 1.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the KD stock price touched $16.60 or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares have moved 49.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) have changed 32.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 47.29% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.90% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.1 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.52% with a share float percentage of 73.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kyndryl Holdings Inc. having a total of 799 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.41 million shares worth more than $199.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 17.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.05 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 5.95 million shares of worth $58.17 million while later fund manager owns 5.92 million shares of worth $48.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.