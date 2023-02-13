Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Gain 15.22%, Marking Win By Bears

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) has a beta value of -2.92 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.50M, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 15.22% during that session. The IVDA stock price is -575.47% off its 52-week high price of $14.32 and 77.83% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 736.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Sporting 15.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the IVDA stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, Iveda Solutions Inc. shares have moved 281.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 73.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) have changed 214.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 43830.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 5.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.66% from current levels.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 69.60% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.10% over the past 5 years.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.09% with a share float percentage of 16.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iveda Solutions Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.93 million shares worth more than $0.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.64 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.41 million and represent 4.97% of shares outstanding.