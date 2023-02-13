Investors In OmniAb Inc (OABI) Will Start Making Money Again

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $394.09M, closed the recent trade at $3.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The OABI stock price is -174.87% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OmniAb Inc (OABI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) trade information

Sporting -1.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the OABI stock price touched $3.82 or saw a rise of 7.95%. Year-to-date, OmniAb Inc shares have moved 6.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) have changed 1.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -240.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.07% from the levels at last check today.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.14% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.71 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

OABI Dividends

OmniAb Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.43% with a share float percentage of 87.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OmniAb Inc having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are William Blair Investment Management, LLC with over 2.53 million shares worth more than $9.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, William Blair Investment Management, LLC held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rice, Hall, James & Associates, with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.5 million and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 4.4 million shares of worth $16.83 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $10.95 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.