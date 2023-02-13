Investors In CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Will Start Making Money Again

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.00M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -10.47% during that session. The CNEY stock price is -627.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and -7.5% below the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Sporting -10.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the CNEY stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 19.11%. Year-to-date, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares have moved -48.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) have changed -58.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 10050.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.56% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.70% over the past 5 years.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.04% with a share float percentage of 0.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CN Energy Group. Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 8671.0 shares worth more than $19395.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held 0.04% of shares outstanding.