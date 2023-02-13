Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.15

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) has a beta value of -1.13 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $499.29M, closed the last trade at $2.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The SMMT stock price is -148.07% off its 52-week high price of $5.78 and 71.67% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Sporting -6.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the SMMT stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 30.03%. Year-to-date, Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -45.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) have changed -39.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -71.67% from current levels.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 113.30% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.30%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 82.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 9.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.78 million shares worth more than $0.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $0.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $0.96 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.