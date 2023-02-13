Investor Confidence Dwindles After Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) Shares Gain By About 0.01

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.00M, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The IMUX stock price is -610.78% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and 45.59% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the IMUX stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 35.65%. Year-to-date, Immunic Inc. shares have moved 45.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have changed 38.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1811.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -145.1% from current levels.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunic Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.21%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.20% and 11.10% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -39.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.50%.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.95% with a share float percentage of 99.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunic Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 2.76 million shares worth more than $9.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 9.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Omega Fund Management, Llc, with the holding of over 1.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.2 million and represent 5.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $2.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.