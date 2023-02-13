How Will Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.50M, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.31% during that session. The WLDS stock price is -522.34% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 54.26% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

Sporting 3.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the WLDS stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 27.13%. Year-to-date, Wearable Devices Ltd. shares have moved 115.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) have changed 66.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 59.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.31% with a share float percentage of 25.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wearable Devices Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 3.21 million shares worth more than $2.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 21.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hidden Lake Asset Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.