How Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.47% during that session. The SHIP stock price is -123.73% off its 52-week high price of $1.32 and 25.42% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Sporting -1.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the SHIP stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 4.22%. Year-to-date, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares have moved 18.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have changed 3.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.70 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -154.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.64% from the levels at last check today.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.56% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.84 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $47.92 million and $56.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -37.70% for the current quarter and -44.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 16.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.37% with a share float percentage of 1.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.56 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $60181.0 while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $57284.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.