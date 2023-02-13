How Is Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.60M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.20% during that session. The MGTA stock price is -325.88% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 62.35% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Sporting 1.20% in the green in last session when the MGTA stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 113.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have changed 69.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -252.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.65% from current levels.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.88%, compared to 5.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.50% over the past 5 years.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.64% with a share float percentage of 84.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magenta Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP IV, LLC with over 6.76 million shares worth more than $8.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, TRV GP IV, LLC held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with the holding of over 5.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.43 million and represent 9.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 1.37 million shares of worth $1.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $0.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.