How Is Kimco Realty Corporation.(NYSE: KIM) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 4.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.24B, closed the last trade at $21.67 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 1.21% during that session. The KIM stock price is -22.61% off its 52-week high price of $26.57 and 18.27% above the 52-week low of $17.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.14 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Sporting 1.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the KIM stock price touched $21.67 or saw a rise of 3.95%. Year-to-date, Kimco Realty Corporation shares have moved 2.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) have changed 3.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.24.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kimco Realty Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $423.05 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $429.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $420.4 million and $415.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.60% for the current quarter and 3.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.20% over the past 5 years.

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 4.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.37% with a share float percentage of 96.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimco Realty Corporation having a total of 768 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 101.29 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 60.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.11 billion and represent 9.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.53% shares in the company for having 28.02 million shares of worth $599.09 million while later fund manager owns 18.4 million shares of worth $338.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.