How Is BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.(NYSE: BBAI) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) has seen 6.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $609.92M, closed the last trade at $4.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The BBAI stock price is -234.44% off its 52-week high price of $16.12 and 87.97% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.14 million shares.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red in last session when the BBAI stock price touched $4.82 or saw a rise of 28.8%. Year-to-date, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares have moved 615.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) have changed 469.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 149.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.91 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 96.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.77% with a share float percentage of 112.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynrock Lake LP with over 1.68 million shares worth more than $6.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Lynrock Lake LP held 1.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p., with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.29 million and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.