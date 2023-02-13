How Is Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) has seen 13.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.06M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 13.65% during that session. The AKAN stock price is -14661.9% off its 52-week high price of $31.00 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.91 million shares.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Sporting 13.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the AKAN stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Akanda Corp. shares have moved 39.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) have changed 9.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.87% over the past 6 months.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.56% with a share float percentage of 5.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akanda Corp. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 86463.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70035.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.