Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50B, closed the recent trade at $17.73 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 4.66% during that session. The VIST stock price is 0.73% off its 52-week high price of $17.60 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $5.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 661.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.87.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Sporting 4.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the VIST stock price touched $17.73 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved 13.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) have changed 10.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.31 while the price target rests at a high of $31.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -78.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.01% from the levels at last check today.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 94.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 475.93%, compared to -8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.90% and 531.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 77.30%.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.21% with a share float percentage of 32.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 2.88 million shares worth more than $51.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Helikon Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 2.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.64 million and represent 2.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Voya International Small Cap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 62384.0 shares of worth $1.11 million while later fund manager owns 63673.0 shares of worth $1.13 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.