Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Surrozen Inc. (SRZN)

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) has seen 3.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.69M, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.88% during that session. The SRZN stock price is -248.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.97 and 70.18% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) trade information

Sporting 0.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the SRZN stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 9.52%. Year-to-date, Surrozen Inc. shares have moved 95.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) have changed 82.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1654.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.28% from current levels.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surrozen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.94%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.70% and 21.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -67.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.90%.

SRZN Dividends

Surrozen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.90% with a share float percentage of 69.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surrozen Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Column Group LLC with over 9.25 million shares worth more than $18.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Column Group LLC held 26.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.06 million and represent 9.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.4 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.