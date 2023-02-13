General Mills Inc. (GIS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.35B, closed the recent trade at $76.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The GIS stock price is -16.18% off its 52-week high price of $88.34 and 18.9% above the 52-week low of $61.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that General Mills Inc. (GIS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.05.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Sporting -0.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the GIS stock price touched $76.04 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, General Mills Inc. shares have moved -9.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have changed -7.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -24.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.52% from the levels at last check today.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that General Mills Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.57%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.10% and 7.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.16 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.47%.

GIS Dividends

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.16 at a share yield of 2.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.85% with a share float percentage of 78.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Mills Inc. having a total of 2,091 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.63 million shares worth more than $3.96 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 51.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.94 billion and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 17.76 million shares of worth $1.36 billion while later fund manager owns 17.14 million shares of worth $1.44 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.