Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.61B, closed the recent trade at $21.42 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The GEN stock price is -42.3% off its 52-week high price of $30.48 and 6.07% above the 52-week low of $20.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) trade information

Sporting 0.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the GEN stock price touched $21.42 or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, Gen Digital Inc. shares have moved -0.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) have changed -2.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.71% from the levels at last check today.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gen Digital Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.57%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $919.06 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $922.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.14 billion and $1.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.10% for the current quarter and -15.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 21.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.40%.

GEN Dividends

Gen Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 2.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $0.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held 0.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund, with the holding of over 0.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.