Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Surprises Wall Street With 3.49% Stock Price Gain

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.67B, closed the recent trade at $16.76 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 3.49% during that session. The FRO stock price is 0.3% off its 52-week high price of $16.71 and 55.97% above the 52-week low of $7.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.08.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Sporting 3.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the FRO stock price touched $16.76 or saw a fall of -0.3%. Year-to-date, Frontline Ltd. shares have moved 38.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have changed 21.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.89 while the price target rests at a high of $27.41. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -63.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.19% from the levels at last check today.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontline Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 664.29%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5,500.00% and 8,200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $370.19 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $351.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $213.55 million and $101.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.40% for the current quarter and 245.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.70% over the past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 0.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.08% with a share float percentage of 92.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontline Ltd. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lesa Sroufe & Co. with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $3.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Lesa Sroufe & Co. held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Navellier & Associates, Inc., with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.