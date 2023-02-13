FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE): What Makes The Stock Good?

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.40M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -14.01% during that session. The FAZE stock price is -3236.49% off its 52-week high price of $24.69 and 4.05% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Sporting -14.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the FAZE stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 37.29%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc. shares have moved -60.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed -58.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.78.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -94.24% over the past 6 months.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.17% with a share float percentage of 27.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FaZe Holdings Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 11.03 million shares worth more than $20.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is B. Riley Securities, Inc., with the holding of over 11.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.4 million and represent 15.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $3.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.25 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.