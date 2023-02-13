Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Forecast To Gain 89.54% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.02M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.50% during that session. The ENSC stock price is -5572.13% off its 52-week high price of $34.60 and 3.28% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Sporting -4.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the ENSC stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 17.57%. Year-to-date, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -18.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) have changed -19.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.65 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1211.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -498.36% from current levels.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -93.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.11%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $950k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.48% with a share float percentage of 16.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $2.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC held 6.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 62012.0 shares of worth $53851.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.