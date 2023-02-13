Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) has seen 3.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.40M, closed the last trade at $4.47 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 5.67% during that session. The EDBL stock price is -1913.42% off its 52-week high price of $90.00 and 8.28% above the 52-week low of $4.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 176.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Sporting 5.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the EDBL stock price touched $4.47 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares have moved -29.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) have changed -39.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 22350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -168.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -168.46% from current levels.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.16% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.59 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 6.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edible Garden AG Incorporated having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 2.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management Llc, with the holding of over 30000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38700.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.