EBET Inc. (EBET) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 11.05% Rise

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) has seen 10.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.50M, closed the recent trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 11.05% during that session. The EBET stock price is -1715.38% off its 52-week high price of $11.80 and 36.92% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EBET Inc. (EBET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

Sporting 11.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the EBET stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 14.47%. Year-to-date, EBET Inc. shares have moved 3.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) have changed 20.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 39300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -361.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -361.54% from the levels at last check today.

EBET Inc. (EBET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.02% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.40% with a share float percentage of 13.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EBET Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.42 million shares worth more than $1.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NewGen Asset Management Ltd., with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.74 million and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $0.89 million while later fund manager owns 33723.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.