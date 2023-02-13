Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Forecast To Gain 91.27% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.60M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.00% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -176.19% off its 52-week high price of $1.16 and 38.1% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Sporting -5.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the CYBN stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 10.16%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc. shares have moved 40.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) have changed -19.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.12 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2280.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -166.67% from current levels.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cybin Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.63%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.40% and 37.50% for the next quarter.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.17% with a share float percentage of 18.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cybin Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 10.52 million shares worth more than $5.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 6.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.59 million and represent 0.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 1.44 million shares of worth $0.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $0.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.