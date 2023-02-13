ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 11.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.70M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.04% during that session. The CFRX stock price is -6385.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.54 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Sporting 7.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the CFRX stock price touched $0.07 or saw a rise of 2.78%. Year-to-date, ContraFect Corporation shares have moved -30.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) have changed -36.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4185.71% from current levels.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ContraFect Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -160.00%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -76.90% and -72.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 55.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.70%.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.13% with a share float percentage of 37.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ContraFect Corporation having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 7.3 million shares worth more than $22.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 18.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 3.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.19 million and represent 10.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 13.58% shares in the company for having 5.34 million shares of worth $1.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $3.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.