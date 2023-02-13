CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Investors To Make Money Again

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.91B, closed the recent trade at $16.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The CNX stock price is -50.56% off its 52-week high price of $24.21 and 9.51% above the 52-week low of $14.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.67.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Sporting -1.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the CNX stock price touched $16.08 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, CNX Resources Corporation shares have moved -4.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) have changed -3.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -55.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.5% from the levels at last check today.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNX Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.84%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116.10% and 17.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $531.2 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $635.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $880.55 million and $790.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -39.70% for the current quarter and -19.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 67.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.60%.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.40% with a share float percentage of 100.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Resources Corporation having a total of 414 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.43 million shares worth more than $385.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.72 million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 5.51 million shares of worth $85.63 million while later fund manager owns 5.22 million shares of worth $113.43 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.