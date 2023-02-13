Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE: CCV) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 0.10% Stock Price Incline

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $625.63M, closed the recent trade at $10.02 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The CCV stock price is -0.4% off its 52-week high price of $10.06 and 2.99% above the 52-week low of $9.72. The 3-month trading volume is 241.09K shares.

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the CCV stock price touched $10.02 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Churchill Capital Corp V shares have moved 0.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) have changed 0.30%.

Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.42% over the past 6 months.

CCV Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp V is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.06% with a share float percentage of 86.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Churchill Capital Corp V having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with over 3.85 million shares worth more than $37.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP held 7.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 3.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.49 million and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $5.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $1.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.