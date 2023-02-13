Bears Are Back On The Defensive As VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) swung 27.19%

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 30.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.32M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 27.19% during that session. The VTGN stock price is -894.44% off its 52-week high price of $1.79 and 55.56% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Sporting 27.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/10/23 when the VTGN stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 47.58%. Year-to-date, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 74.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have changed 7.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $0.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.89% from current levels.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $310k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $310k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.70% over the past 5 years.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.21% with a share float percentage of 22.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.69 million shares worth more than $1.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 9.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 million and represent 4.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 4.56 million shares of worth $0.47 million while later fund manager owns 2.43 million shares of worth $0.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.